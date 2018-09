Rory Best says Ulster played some of their best rugby of the season as they return to form by surprising Leinster at the RDS.

"In the last 10 minutes, we showed a lot of character to win it but I thought before that, we played some of our best minutes (of the season)," said the Ulster and Ireland hooker, after the 22-18 victory.

Best lauded the contribution of young props Ricky Lutton and Kyle McCall in a heroic scrummaging effort by the Ulster side.