Ulster coach Mark Anscombe lauds the performance of his team as they hold on to beat Leinster in Saturday's Pro12 clash in Dublin.

"It's a big challenge playing Leinster here and to get the double over them in the season is a great achievement," added the delighted Ulster coach.

"We showed great character on our own line in the last five minutes and we know we are going to have to play like that next week (in the Heineken Cup quarter-final against Saracens) to give ourselves a chance."