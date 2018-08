Ulster winger Tommy Bowe says it will be hard to force his way into Lions contention after being out for several months because of injury, but acknowledges he has not given up hope of making the squad.

Bowe, a Lion in 2009, made his return to action as a second-half replacement in Ulster's Heineken Cup defeat by Saracens last weekend.

The Ireland wing is expected to start in Ulster's Pro12 game against the Dragons on Friday.