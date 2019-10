Wales centre Jamie Roberts says he could return to Cardiff Blues in the future as he prepares for a move away from the region this summer.

Roberts, who has been linked with French side Racing Metro, scored a try for Cardiff Blues in his final appearance at the Arms Park in the win over Zebre.

The 26-year-old faces an anxious few weeks, waiting to see whether he has passed his medical finals and if he has been selected for this summer's Lions tour to Australia.