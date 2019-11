Coach Warren Gatland says Jonny Wilkinson ruled himself out of the British and Irish Lions as he feels he is "struggling" with his fitness.

The 37-man squad for the summer tour of Australia was announced on Tuesday, with England's Wilkinson and Chris Robshaw among the notable absentees.

Gatland admits the selection process was "difficult", but is looking forward the Australia trip being a "great occasion".

