Lions tours set up to fail - Dallaglio

Former England and British and Irish Lions player Lawrence Dallaglio says "everything about the Lions tour is set up to fail" as the squad prepare to go to Australia looking for a first tour victory since 1997.

The squad for the trip to Australia was named by coach Warren Gatland on Tuesday and Dallaglio says winning is a challenge because the players are not together for long and are used to playing against each other.

Dallaglio believes the squad is strong but that current England captain Chris Robshaw "can feel a bit aggrieved" not to be picked.

Top videos

Top Stories

Celtic v Suduva

Europa League - Reaction as Celtic join Rangers in group stage

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley go out of Europa League

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football