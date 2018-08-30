Former England and British and Irish Lions player Lawrence Dallaglio says "everything about the Lions tour is set up to fail" as the squad prepare to go to Australia looking for a first tour victory since 1997.

The squad for the trip to Australia was named by coach Warren Gatland on Tuesday and Dallaglio says winning is a challenge because the players are not together for long and are used to playing against each other.

Dallaglio believes the squad is strong but that current England captain Chris Robshaw "can feel a bit aggrieved" not to be picked.