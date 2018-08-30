Live - London Irish commentary

Listen to live commentary of London Irish from BBC Radio Berkshire.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Tammy Abraham

EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too