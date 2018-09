Ulster coach Mark Anscombe praises his team's second-half display as they fight back to beat Cardiff and secure a home Pro12 semi-final against the Scarlets next week.

Dafydd Hewitt's try helped Cardiff lead 13-10 at half-time with Ruan Pienaar scoring all Ulster's points.

Andrew Trimble scored two tries in the third quarter and Robbie Diack marked his 100th appearance with a fourth try as Ulster completed the league section of the competition on top of the table.