Rory Best and Mark Anscombe are pleased after Friday night's 28-17 Pro12 semi-final win over the Scarlets despite a misfiring final 30 minutes.

Tries from Tommy Bowe and Robbie Diack helped Ulster lead 18-3 at the break and Tom Court's touchdown put the game beyond the Scarlets' reach before scores from Gareth Davies and Sione Timani.

Ulster will face either Leinster or Glasgow in the final on 25 May.