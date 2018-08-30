Lions coach Warren Gatland remains optimistic Sean O'Brien will be fit for the tour of Australia despite the Ireland flanker sustaining a knee injury in Leinster's win over Stade Francais.

"Sean O'Brien has had a bit of a knock to the knee on Friday. He has come in to be looked at by the medics," said Gatland, who added that he has been told that O'Brien will miss Leinster's Pro12 final against Ulster on Saturday.

"Hopefully he's going to spend this week with us. He hasn't got any swelling, but a bit of bone-bruising.

"They're saying a couple of weeks and we're hoping it's not longer than that."