Muller looks for big final display

Ulster captain Johann Muller says being part of big occasions like the Pro12 final is "the reason why we play rugby" as he and his side prepare for the massive clash with Irish interprovincial rivals Leinster.

"They have a huge amount of depth in their squad and it is up to us to produce some really good rugby if we want to beat them - we must concentrate on our own performance," said Muller.

"At the end of the day, you are judged on trophies and if we don't win this weekend, it will be a massive disappointment," added the Springbok second row.

Top videos

Top Stories

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Transfer deadline day 2

Ben Stokes

'England have four number sixes - where are the specialist batsmen?'

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter in the Monza rain

Italian Grand Prix first practice - radio & text

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Dina Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith loses 100m in Zurich but wins relay gold

  • From the section Athletics