Ulster captain Johann Muller says being part of big occasions like the Pro12 final is "the reason why we play rugby" as he and his side prepare for the massive clash with Irish interprovincial rivals Leinster.

"They have a huge amount of depth in their squad and it is up to us to produce some really good rugby if we want to beat them - we must concentrate on our own performance," said Muller.

"At the end of the day, you are judged on trophies and if we don't win this weekend, it will be a massive disappointment," added the Springbok second row.