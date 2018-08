Ulster wing Tommy Bowe admits to feeling "a little bit nervous, but excted" ahead of Saturday's Pro12 final against Leinster at the RDS.

"Winning some silverware was one of our main goals at the start of the season and this is our last chance to do that," said Bowe.

"This is such an important match for everyone involved with Ulster and we have the firepower to win it," added the British and Irish Lion.