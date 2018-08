Stuart Lancaster admits England have got to play better against Argentina than they did in Sunday's non-cap game versus Consur XV.

England handed seven players their first starts as they beat the South American representative side 41-21 in Uruguay.

Lancaster's side face Argentina this Saturday and the head coach says there is "plenty to work on" in the build-up to the fixture.

Live coverage of Argentina v England on BBC Two, Saturday 8 June, 20:10 BST and Saturday 15 June, 20:10 BST.