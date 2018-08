Dafydd Howells, set to make his debut for Wales in Saturday's match with Japan, showed his potential with a try from the halfway line for Neath in the Swalec Cup final against Pontypridd.

The 18-year-old has been thrust onto the international stage despite playing only seven games of senior rugby.

A student at Neath Port Talbot College, Howells has taken coursework with him to Japan to ensure he keeps up with his studies.