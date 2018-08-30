Lewis not drawn on 'bankrupt' query

Pressed by BBC Sport Wales journalist Gareth Rhys Owen, the Welsh Rugby Union's chief executive Roger Lewis declines to agree or disagree with chairman's comment that he was not prepared to "bankrupt" the WRU to keep their star players in Wales.

The WRU has offered to centrally contract the "entire international squad of players within Wales".

But chairman David Pickering has said the salaries on those contracts would not compete with those offered by French clubs with budgets of "26 to 28 million Euros".