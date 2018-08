Wales battle to a tense 22-18 win against a fired-up Japan in the heat of Osaka with temperatures in excess of 30 degrees centigrade.

It was a tough test for an inexperienced Wales side with 15 senior players on duty with the British and Irish Lions, but a second-half try by Harry Robinson, converted by Dan Biggar gave Wales the edge.

The teams face each other again in Tokyo on Saturday 15 June.