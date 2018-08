Watch the best of the action as England run in four tries to beat Argentina 32-3 in Salta in the first Test of their summer tour.

David Strettle, Billy Twelvetrees and Ben Morgan crossed as England kept the ball alive in an enterprising opening.

Argentina rallied after the interval but England's Billy Vunipola scored the only try of a disjointed second 40 minutes with a powerful pick-and-go.

