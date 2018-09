Stuart Lancaster was pleased with the margin of England's victory over Argentina in the first Test in Salta, but says his team must improve their discipline after giving away a 15-5 penalty count against the Pumas.

The tourists defeated the home side 32-3 in the first Test and ran in four tries, including one from debutant Billy Vunipola.

The England head coach was pleased with the first-half performance but admits "indiscipline and a high-penalty count" cost the visitors in the second-half.

