Prop Adam Jones is well aware NSW Waratahs will want to claim a notable scalp when the sides meet in the British and Irish Lions' latest match on their Australian tour in Sydney on Saturday.

Jones starts for the Lions at the Allianz Stadium but says he is not reading too much into Warren Gatland's selections ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies on 22 June in Brisbane.

The Ospreys player says fellow front-row pair Alex Corbisiero and Ryan Grant, replacements for the injured Cian Healy and Gethin Jenkins, are settling into the squad.