Jones expects tough Waratahs encounter

Prop Adam Jones is well aware NSW Waratahs will want to claim a notable scalp when the sides meet in the British and Irish Lions' latest match on their Australian tour in Sydney on Saturday.

Jones starts for the Lions at the Allianz Stadium but says he is not reading too much into Warren Gatland's selections ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies on 22 June in Brisbane.

The Ospreys player says fellow front-row pair Alex Corbisiero and Ryan Grant, replacements for the injured Cian Healy and Gethin Jenkins, are settling into the squad.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket