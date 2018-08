Caretaker coach RobinMcBryde says Wales will be looking to improve on their performance in the first Test against Japan in the second Test in Tokyo.

Wales have made four changes for Saturday's second Test against Japan in Tokyo following their 22-18 win in the first Test.

Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi will make his senior international debut while fellow Blues forward Andries Pretorius will make his first Wales start after coming off the bench in the win in Osaka.