Marland Yarde scores two tries on his Test debut as England seal a 2-0 series win in Argentina.

The visitors scored seven tries in the 56-21 victory, with Kyle Eastmond also crossing the line on his first England start.

It means England, who won 32-3 in the first Test, secured their first ever clean sweep on Argentine soil, and their first away series win against the Pumas for 32 years.