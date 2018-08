Former Australia wing Joe Roff tips the current crop of Wallabies to emulate his side of 12 years ago and beat the British and Irish Lions - but he expects the three-Test series to be a tight and thrilling affair.

Roff, whose interception try in the second Test helped swing the 2001 series Australia's way, also talks BBC Wales Scrum V presenter Ross Harries through ACT Brumbies' 14-12 victory over the tourists in Canberra on Tuesday.