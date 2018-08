Full-back Leigh Halfpenny describes the British and Irish Lions' 23-21 first Test win over Australia as an "immense feeling."

Replacement Kurtley Beale missed two late penalties which would have secured victory for the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The game's finale reminded Halfpenny of Wales' 25-23 defeat to the Wallabies in 2012 when Mike Harris's dramatic last-gasp penalty secured victory for the home side in the second Test.