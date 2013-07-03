'Gatland has made terrible mistake'

Former Lion Keith Wood has spoken out about coach Warren Gatland's decision to drop Brian O'Driscoll from the British and Irish Lions.

The Irish centre was tipped to captain the side against Australia on Saturday in the absence of Sam Warburton - but that honour has gone to Alun Wyn Jones.

In total Gatland has made six changes from the team that lost the second test with the fit again Jamie Roberts partnering Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

Keith Wood, Ireland team-mate of O'Driscoll, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast, "Gatland has made a terrible mistake - he has gone and picked a team that will play a style of rugby that he wants... which I think is missing what the Lions is about."