'Gatland has made terrible mistake'

Former Lion Keith Wood has spoken out about coach Warren Gatland's decision to drop Brian O'Driscoll from the British and Irish Lions.

The Irish centre was tipped to captain the side against Australia on Saturday in the absence of Sam Warburton - but that honour has gone to Alun Wyn Jones.

In total Gatland has made six changes from the team that lost the second test with the fit again Jamie Roberts partnering Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

Keith Wood, Ireland team-mate of O'Driscoll, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast, "Gatland has made a terrible mistake - he has gone and picked a team that will play a style of rugby that he wants... which I think is missing what the Lions is about."

Top videos

Top Stories

Robin van Persie and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
England's Stuart Broad is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada on day one of the second Test in Cape Town
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
Wendie Renard
  • From the section Football
Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Nick Kyrgios
Video
  • From the section Tennis