Home & Away's Alf Stewart talks Lions

BBC Sport catches up with Home and Away star Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart), a former Queensland player, who gives his thoughts on who will triumph in Saturday's Lions series decider in Sydney.

Dan Roan also meets up with travelling fans from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales at Sydney Harbour and the fans all agree that Lions full-back Leigh Halfpenny holds the key to victory.

The Welshmen kicked 13 of the points in the Lions' 23-21 win over Australia in the first Test and booted all 15 points in the 16-15 defeat in the second Test.

