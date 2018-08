British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says his team played "exceptionally well" in their series decider against Australia.

The Lions ended their 16-year wait for a series win with a 41-16 victory in Sydney and captain Alun Wyn Jones says he was impressed with the players who came off the bench at a time when the "pressure was on".

Gatland adds he has not "taken a lot of pleasure in terms of being vindicated" after his "tough call" to leave out veteran centre Brian O'Driscoll.