Opposition line-up shocks Bangor juniors

Bangor Rugby Club's relaxed tour of Italy ended with a game against crack Italian Pro12 outfit Treviso.

The junior outfit from Northern Ireland were not even at full-strength on their trip with a number of players who usually play for the club's seconds and third lining out in the tour games.

Tour captain Ricky Armstrong said that they only realised an hour before the game in Treviso that they were going to be facing a team with over 10 internationals and the Pro12 side went on to record a 90-3 victory.

"We actually took the lead after three minutes. They guy who kicked the points doesn't even kick for us. He is normally a winger," added Ricky.

"One of the guys said afterwards that it was like being hit by a car every time you tackled one of them. It was sore today," added the Bangor skipper.