London Wasps winger Christian Wade tells BBC London he hopes to establish himself in the England Elite Performance Squad and cement a place in the national team this season.

The 22-year-old made his Test debut against Argentina in June and was called into the British & Irish Lions squad for their tour of Australia this summer.

He finished last season as the Premiership's joint-highest try-scorer and is seen to be in competition with Saracens winger Chris Ashton for an international place.