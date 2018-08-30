Scrum V Extra Time

Watch Scrum V's new addition Extra Time that is available exclusively to online viewers after the regular programme finishes airing on television.

This episode contains interviews with Lions pair George North and Tommy Bowe, plus extra analysis and discussion from Ross Harries and guests Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams and Sean Holley.

*Please note that this is a recording of the live Extra Time that aired on 8 September, 2013 and the interactive element for viewers is no longer possible.

To watch Extra Time and get involved in future, go to bbc.co.uk/scrumv immediately after the Sunday show on BBC Two Wales.

You can ask the team questions by emailing scrumv@bbc.co.uk, or tweet them using #Scrumv. A selection will be put to the panel.

