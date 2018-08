Coach Mark Anscombe is confident his players can bounce back from the opening Pro12 away to the Dragons by beating Glasgow on Friday night.

He said they were anxious to get a win in their first competitive match at the new-look Ravenhill ground.

Anscombe also talked about young player Nevin Spence as this weekend sees the first anniversary of his death in a farming accident which also claimed the lives of Spence's brother Graham and father Noel.