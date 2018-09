Ulster coach Mark Anscombe tells his players to "stop feeling sorry for themselves" after suffering another Pro12 defeat at home to Glasgow on Friday night.

The Irish province dominated possession at Ravenhill but squandered a number of try-scoring chances before James Eddie's last-gasp try helped Glasgow clinch a 13-12 win.

"The players need to stop making excuses and front up and do what needs to be done," said Anscombe after his team's defeat.