Scrum V's Rick O'Shea visits Maesteg RFC to discover how they have responded to a fire that damaged their clubhouse and stand ahead of the 2013-14 season.

The Swalec League Division Two West club's former players include British and Irish Lions Ray 'Chico' Hopkins, Gwyn Evans, Mike Hall and Allan Bateman

O'Shea went along to watch them beat Aberystwyth 25-6 and gauge the mood at the club.