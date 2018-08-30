The Ospreys have confirmed flanker Tom Smith has a suspected dislocated knee from the Ospreys' 44-10 victory over Edinburgh.

A statement issued by the Ospreys read: "Tom suffered a significant knee injury and we are carrying out all relevant investigations in order to determine the full extent of the injury and the way forward for Tom in terms of treatment and rehabilitation. A further update will be issued as appropriate."

Smith was injured in the 37th minute of the Ospreys win after being hurt at a ruck.

Reviewing footage of the incident, Scrum V presenter Ross Harries wishes Smith a speedy recovery. The flanker missed the whole of the 2012-13 season with a groin injury.