Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says the current format of the Heineken Cup should be 're-jigged' to ensure its continued existence as French and English clubs threaten to set up a rival tournament.

Schmidt and his coaching team held a two-day training camp with the Ireland squad over the weekend, ahead of the November international series.

"It would be a catastrophe if we were to kill the golden goose - personal interest may have to be sacrificed for the greater good," said Schmidt.