Live - Sale commentary

Listen to live commentary of Sale from BBC Radio Manchester.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

England Women celebrate in Wales

England beat Wales to reach 2019 Women's World Cup

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena eases past sister Venus with 'best match since return'

  • From the section Tennis
Moeen Ali

Moeen's 5-63 inspires England fightback - videos & report

England goalscorers Nikita Parris and Toni Duggan
Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

  • From the section Football
Rafael Nadal

Nadal wins thriller against Khachanov

Bristol celebrate

Newcomers Bristol beat rivals Bath in Premiership opener