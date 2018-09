Ulster winger Craig Gilroy is back in action after injury and is looking forward to facing Treviso in the Pro12 this Friday.

Gilroy, recovered from a groin problem, came on as a replacement during last weekend's 15-8 victory away to Connacht.

The Ravenhill clash with Treviso is live on BBC2 Northern Ireland and the BBC Sport website, kick-off 19:05 BST.