Cardiff Blues director of rugby Phil Davies believes the region are in good shape as they prepare for their opening Heineken Cup match against Exeter Chiefs on 13 October.

Speaking to BBC Wales reporter Nick Webb at the launch of the competition in Cardiff, Davies also conceded that the doubts surrounding the future of the competition was affecting contract negotiations with senior players.

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and Lions man-of-the-series Leigh Halfpenny are both out of contract at the end of this season.