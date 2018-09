Gloucester boss Nigel Davies, the ex-Scarlets coach, says the Aviva Premiership is more ruthless than the RaboDirect Pro12.

Davies, speaking at the Heineken Cup and Amlin Challenge Cup launch in Cardiff, says there are fewer opportunities to develop young players in England's top flight.

He also ponders Gloucester's Heineken Cup prospects in Pool 6 where they will face Munster, Perpignan and Edinburgh.