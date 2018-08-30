Trimble mascot role helps spark Ulster win

Andrew Trimble says he fulfilled a "childish ambition" as he reveals that he became Ulster mascot Sparky in the second half of Friday's Pro12 win over Treviso.

"I thought it was a great opportunity while I was still injured," said Trimble, who leapt on Tommy Bowe's shoulders after the Lion had scored a try in Friday's game.

"Tommy knew it was me but he must have forgotten because he gave me the cold shoulder," added the Ulster and Ireland winger.

Trimble is hoping to back in action "in the next week of two" after undergoing finger surgery three weeks ago.

