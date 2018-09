Match highlight as Ulster earn their sixth straight win as they earn a five-try bonus-point win over Cardiff Blues in the Pro12 clash.

Dan Tuohy scored two of Ulster's first tries with Luke Marshall, Jared Payne and Andrew Trimble also notching touchdowns in the 39-21 win at Ravenhill.

The Ulster coach was happy to see John Afoa play 55 minutes of the Ravenhill game after his recent spell out because of injury and also lauded the display of Stuart Olding.