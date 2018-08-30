Wales coach Warren Gatland tells Scrum V's Ross Harries that his players now truly believe they they can beat the major southern hemisphere teams and can win the 2015 World Cup.

The autumn international series begins against South Africa on 9 November in Cardiff, with Wales then facing Argentina, Tonga and Australia on successive weekends in the Millennium Stadium.

Wales reached the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup before losing 8-9 to France after having captain Sam Warburton sent-off early for what was judged a dangerous tackle.

Gatland coached the 2013 British and Irish Lions to a rare series victory in Australia, with the bulk of the squad and Test side being Welsh players.