Listen to live BBC Radio Ulster commentary of the Autumn International between Ireland and New Zealand at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Ireland will be attempting to beat the All Blacks for the first time in their history having only managed one draw in 27 meetings.

Last weekend Ireland lost their penultimate Autumn Test against Australia 32-15.

This is a live BBC Sport stream starting 1330 GMT, with Radio Ulster commentary starting at 1400 GMT.

Available to UK users only.