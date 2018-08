Gabby Logan presents live coverage of Scotland versus Australia in an autumn international Test match at Murrayfield.

The Scots go into this game chasing a third successive win against the Wallabies - a feat they last managed over 30 years ago. They won 9-8 the last time the Aussies visited Murrayfield, in 2009, and recorded another narrow victory when the sides met Down Under in 2012.

This is a live BBC stream starting 1740 GMT.

