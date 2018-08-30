Stuart Lancaster says rugby union has "got to take medical experts seriously" on the issue of players getting concussions.

With players getting bigger and more powerful, there are rising concerns about player welfare in the professional era, and some critics have suggested rugby union could face the same head injury problems that have dogged American football in recent years.

The England head coach, however, says the sport "has taken a very good and proactive stance on this issue", and wants rugby to be "as safe as humanly possible".

Lancaster points to the decision to rest Geoff Parling from Saturday's game against Australia because of a mild concussion as an example of the new precautions against serious, long-term brain issues.