Lancaster looks to learn from league

England head coach Stuart Lancaster says his side can learn some valuable lessons from rugby league.

Lancaster - who speaks of his "admiration" for the Australia rugby league team - began to look to the 13-man code for ideas after his side suffered a Six Nations final defeat to Wales in March.

Now as former Wigan Warriors forward Joel Tomkins prepares to make his debut against Australia - alongside fellow former league player Chris Ashton and coach Andy Farrell - the connections between the sports have never been more apparent.

Lancaster himself began his coaching career at Leeds Carnegie who share a ground with Leeds Rhinos.

