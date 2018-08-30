Exeter Chiefs star Jack Nowell tells BBC Radio Devon about his frustrating battle with injury as he prepares to makes his comeback in the LV= Cup clash with Harlequins.

Nowell enjoyed a fantastic season last year, breaking into the Chiefs first team and winning the Junior World Cup with England, before earning selection for the England Saxons squad.

A series of niggling injuries have left him watching the Chiefs' excellent start to their campaign from the sidelines, but the 21-year-old is ready to make up for lost time.