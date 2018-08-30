Nowell excited to make Exeter return

Exeter Chiefs star Jack Nowell tells BBC Radio Devon about his frustrating battle with injury as he prepares to makes his comeback in the LV= Cup clash with Harlequins.

Nowell enjoyed a fantastic season last year, breaking into the Chiefs first team and winning the Junior World Cup with England, before earning selection for the England Saxons squad.

A series of niggling injuries have left him watching the Chiefs' excellent start to their campaign from the sidelines, but the 21-year-old is ready to make up for lost time.

