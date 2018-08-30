New Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is relieved to win his first game in charge against Samoa but described the display as "untidy".

Second-half replacement Dave Kearney scored two of Ireland's five tries in the 40-9 win at the Aviva Stadium, but Schmidt said: "Our cohesion wasn't as good as it should have been."

The Ireland coach revealed that flanker Chris Henry was forced off with a hamstring injury and the Ulster man could be a doubt for the games against Australia and New Zealand over the next fortnight.