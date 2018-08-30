Lancaster accepts need for changes

England head coach Stuart Lancaster admits his side need to make improvements ahead of their match against world champions New Zealand on Saturday.

England beat Argentina 31-12 on Saturday, but Lancaster concedes the final score did not reflect a poor second-half performance from his side and hints at selection changes for next weekend.

Hooker Dylan Hartley, who picked up the man-of-the-match award at Twickenham, is optimistic about his chances for starting in the front row against the All Blacks.

Top videos

Top Stories

England Women celebrate in Wales

England beat Wales to reach 2019 Women's World Cup

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena eases past sister Venus with 'best match since return'

  • From the section Tennis
Moeen Ali

Moeen's 5-63 inspires England fightback - videos & report

England goalscorers Nikita Parris and Toni Duggan
Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

  • From the section Football
Rafael Nadal

Nadal wins thriller against Khachanov

Bristol celebrate

Newcomers Bristol beat rivals Bath in Premiership opener