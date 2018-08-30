England head coach Stuart Lancaster admits his side need to make improvements ahead of their match against world champions New Zealand on Saturday.

England beat Argentina 31-12 on Saturday, but Lancaster concedes the final score did not reflect a poor second-half performance from his side and hints at selection changes for next weekend.

Hooker Dylan Hartley, who picked up the man-of-the-match award at Twickenham, is optimistic about his chances for starting in the front row against the All Blacks.