England coach Steve McNamara and former team-mate Paul Wellens pay tribute to Steve Prescott, who has died aged 39 after battling a rare form of stomach cancer.

Prescott, who played for St Helens, Hull and Wakefield as well as England and Ireland, was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei in 2006.

The full-back was given only months to live but battled the disease and in 2009 was awarded an MBE.

Prescott also raised thousands of pounds for charity through the Steve Prescott Foundation.