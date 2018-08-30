Allen born for big time - Warburton

Debut-making Wales centre Cory Allen is "born for the big time", according to international captain Sam Warburton.

Allen, a Cardiff Blues team-mate of the 2013 British and Irish Lions skipper, comes into a revamped midfield against Argentina on Saturday amid injuries to regulars Jonathan Davies and Jamie Roberts.

Warburton says the 6ft 3in, 15st 10lb player is different in his playing style to Lions duo Davies and Roberts.

"Cory's only 20 so he's got a bit more growing to go, but I think from a distribution point of view he's very skilful so he's got that going for him," says Warburton.

"So he's sort of a combination of the two, really, which is a nice luxury to have."

